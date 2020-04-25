At a time when many small businesses temporarily shut down by the pandemic are making tough decisions about re-opening, an essential Rochester big box store has closed its doors for good.
Friday was the last day for office supplies giant Staples at 3839 Marketplace Drive NW.
The Framingham, Mass.-based company has not responded to multiple emails and calls about the Rochester closing. Employees answering the phone on Friday confirmed the closing.
That tracks with buzz that started last week about the fate of the store.
While Staples was open until 6 p.m., it sounded a bit chaotic in the store on Friday.
"It's a disaster here, because people are packing up boxes everywhere," offered an employee.
Unlike most recent closures, Staples had continued to operate with some changes through March and April as an essential store with cleaning and home office supplies. It's unclear why a business with some revenue still coming in every day is closing up shop.
The Axios news service reported earlier this month that Staples, despite being open, was telling landlords that it wouldn't be paying rent for April. Staples declined to comment. It's unknown if that issue played a role in the Rochester closing.
Staples opened the store in 2001 as part of the then-new Rochester Marketplace development. It opened with 40 employees. In 2014, Staples closed its store in nearby Austin.
The closure of the 24,000-square-foot store adds another cavernous empty building to the Med City's collection.
The 45,628-square-foot former Toys ‘R’ Us store is currently awaiting use as a warehouse.
The 77,000-square-foot former Gander Mountain store in northwest Rochester is empty. The 50,000-square-foot Dick's Sporting Goods in south Rochester is unused. The 90,499-square-foot former Shopko South is available. Three restaurant buildings -- two ex-Bakers Squares and the ex-Perkins North -- are also empty.