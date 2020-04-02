Sometimes "Thank You" can be in the form of a sandwich.
Creative Cuisine Co.'s City Market deli at 212 First Ave. SW in downtown Rochester is spearheading an effort to make and deliver free lunches for the city's health care workers, who are in crisis mode dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
City Market Co-Manager Kathy Schau said Creative Cuisine owners Mark and David Currie were inspired by news reports of Rocco Scordella's Tootsie's in Palo Alto, Calif., running an "adopt" a health care worker program to provide free meals.
"We thought people at home are looking for ways to help. We thought this would be a good thing to try here," Schau said.
The free box lunch program works like this:
People interested in donating go to City Market's online ordering web page and buy a $10 box lunch donation from the menu. Then Schau's team makes a box lunch of a sandwich, chips, cookie and pickle. That lunch is then delivered to health care providers throughout the city.
The program is a way to show appreciation to Rochester's medical personnel by making their days a little simpler. Plus, with downtown being so quiet with most workers at home, Schau is looking for ways to keep her team of three busy and possibly bring back the four workers who have been laid off.
"Hopefully, we can do something for the community and help out a bit with this," she said. "And hopefully we'll be able to bring back some of our employees."