Another business owner has made the "heartbreaking" decision to close his Rochester shop permanently due to the pandemic, though it will live on in Zumbrota.
A tearful Paul Bennett announced Tuesday that Dwell Local, his popular local art and lifestyle boutique, will not re-open in Rochester after the pandemic passes.
"This was a very heartbreaking decision to make," said Bennett. "This has been so much more than just a business. The hardest part is leaving all of the friends and relationships."
While the shop at 602 Seventh St. NW in the Cooke Park Design District will not re-open, Bennett does plan to keep Dwell Local's Zumbrota store alive.
He opened the Zumbrota location at 290 S. Main St. last fall. It is about double the size of his original Med City boutique.
Bennett says Dwell Local fans will still be able to find the one-of-a-kind artworks and hand-crafted products from about 40 local makers as well as vintage home decor pieces in Zumbrota.
That, however, doesn't make saying goodbye to Rochester much easier, he said.
Dwell Local opened in the former Paws and Claws building on Seventh Street in 2014.
At the time, he hoped to do more than provide a home for local art. His vision was that Dwell Local would serve as a launching pad to transform the Cooke Park neighborhood into "Rochester's premiere arts district."
That vision became a reality in the past six years as what became known as the Cooke Park Design District attracted more small, artistic businesses such as Fox & Fern and the Gray Duck Theater & Coffeehouse.