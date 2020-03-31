PRESTON — The owners of the weekly Fillmore County Journal are acquiring the competing Bluff Country Newspaper Group publications, including the Spring Valley Tribune, Chatfield News and the Bluff Country Reader.
Fillmore County Journal Owner Jason Sethre, a former Post Bulletin manager, confirmed on Monday that a deal that "has been in the works for quite some time" is wrapping up April 6.
That means Monday's issue with all of the Bluff Country titles — the Bluff Country Reader, Chatfield News, Fillmore County News Leader, Spring Grove Herald and the Tri-County Record — combined into one newspaper due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be the final publication of those titles owned by Dave Phillips. Phillips did not respond to messages about the change.
Sethre said after years of the area having two newspapers covering 15 city councils, school boards and county business, the Fillmore County Journal will handle the coverage. Jason and Amanda Sethre have owned the Fillmore County Journal since 2009.
The details of the transition, happening during a pandemic, are still being hammered out.
While Sethre expects to expand his reporting team of 10, he hasn't had time to work out with the Bluff Country staff what that will look like yet.
"There's a lot of stuff in the air," he said.
Sethre said the Fillmore County Journal is looking forward to expanding, possibly doubling, its sports coverage ... once public sports events resume.