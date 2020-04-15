An area mobile food business is launching a campaign to make and deliver 1,000 pounds of complete meals to Rochester people in need.
Infuzn Foods, an "Indian-inspired" meal-delivery service based in Pine Island, has launched an online GoFundMe fundraising campaign to raise $1,000 to help fund the making of 1,000 pounds of fresh meals and delivering them.
The GoFundMe campaign, which started last week, is more than halfway to the $1,000 goal.
As the news of layoffs, furloughs and salary cuts cause uncertainty and more in the area, Infuzn's founders, Andy Kollengode, Bhaskar Iyengar and Chandu Valluri, decided they wanted to use their skills to help however they can.
“This inspired us to start a GoFundMe campaign. With the community’s financial support, our belief is that together, we can spread more cheer, happiness and hope for a healthy tomorrow,” Kollengode said. "As a food business, our responsibility is to serve, especially now, when it is most needed."
Since 2016, Infuzn offerings have become a familiar site at Rochesterfest, Pridefest, area farmers markets, grocery stores and food cooperatives, as well as at "pop-up" food events. Infuzn delivers fresh meals to 16 communities in southeastern Minnesota.
While they are already in talks for area organizations, Valluri encourages people who know of a need for meals in the Rochester area to email Infuzn at sales@infuznfoods.com with the information.