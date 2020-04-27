A Med City genetic testing firm recently landed a Launch Minnesota grant as it works on a new test that could help improve COVID-19 treatment.
Geneticure Inc., created in 2013 by John Marshall High School graduates and brothers Scott and Dr. Eric Snyder, was awarded a $24,500 Launch Minnesota Innovation grant as one of 11 of "the state’s most promising, innovative and scalable technology startups" on Friday.
The $247,000 in grants were given out by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
Geneticure creates tests to analyzes a patient’s blood to determine the best drug for treatment. Their flagship test tracks the best medicine to treat a patient's hypertension, a common but potentially deadly condition that afflicts an estimated 100 million Americans.
CEO Scott Snyder said his firm, which is based above Grand Rounds in downtown Rochester, will use the grant toward creating a quality-management system with the goal of ISO 13485:2016 certification as it works with the Food and Drug Administration.
"Pharmacogenomics assays can be regulated at the discretion of the FDA as medical devices. Medical devices are tracked, monitored, and documented differently than laboratory tests," he wrote. "We are establishing a forward-thinking relationship with the FDA to create a roadmap for other tests and companies to move from CLIA-only compliance toward the more comprehensive regulations of laboratory-developed tests as medical devices."
The focus of Geneticure is to find the best medicine "fit" for a patient. That has led the company to dedicate "significant resources" to how we can leverage its expertise and platform to better triage and treat COVID-19.
Geneticure's team, led by Dr. Eric Snyder, is beginning clinical research trials on a cheek-swab test to triage patients based on their risk for disease progression and to suggest medication adjustments to improve outcomes.
The company, which has 13 employees on staff, also received an investment from Mayo Clinic Ventures last year to "advance another chronic disease pharmacogenomics test," according to Scott Synder.
In addition to that project, the flagship test and the COVID-19 work, Geneticure is also working on a genetic test that tracks patients' responses to a medical device.
Rochester Economic Development Inc., the Southeast Minnesota Capital Fund, the Southwest Minnesota Initiative Foundation, the University of St. Thomas and Fairview Health Ventures have also invested in Geneticure.