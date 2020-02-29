A Rochester health care provider is setting up a new, additional Southwest Rochester location due to growing needs from clients and a pressing drive for more space.
Zumbro Valley Health Center is a "private, non-profit organization that provides mental health, substance use, primary care, and community-based services to Southeast Minnesota communities."
Its main Rochester facility at 343 Wood Lake Drive SE offers a wide range of services, including in-patient residential care. It also has an office in downtown Rochester as well as one in the nearby community of Harmony.
Now, Zumbro Valley is preparing a southwest complex to serve as as a third Rochester center.
"We've been looking for the last year ... We've been in a real space crunch," said CEO Beth Krehbiel.
A new sign is up and a lease has been signed for Zumbro Valley Health Center to bring its integrated practice to a 12,400-square-foot complex at 1620 Greenview Drive SW. That's the building last occupied by PrairieCare Medical Group, which built a new Rochester facility that it moved into last fall.
Krehbiel said that since the building was previously set up for providing care, it made it a good fit for Zumbro Valley.
"It's really conducive for mental health care, with many group rooms," she said. "It's beautiful ... and very affordable."
The goal is to open the new site by mid-April. Right now, Krehbiel and her team are working out details on how the integrated model of care will be implemented and what staff members will work there.
Zumbro Valley Health Center has about 180 employees, and it is budgeted to expand to 200 in 2020, according to Krehbiel.
While adding more space is helpful, the new facility will also give clients another place to meet with staff that might be easier to access for some, she said.
"This will give us more availability to help keep up with the growing demands for mental health, housing and other services. We are really committed to same day and next day intake. Our goal is to not have a waiting list," said Krehbiel.