An addiction treatment center continues to grow with a new outpatient counseling center.
Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge, which offers short-term and long-term treatment residential programs for men and women at 1530 Assisi Drive NW, is opening a new Rochester center to offer group and one-on-one addiction counseling.
Construction is underway on a new 2,000-square-foot office in a commercial center at 40 16th St. SE. The building is south of the Olmsted County Fairgrounds. The goal is have it open for counseling by mid-February.
"We're seeing the meth, the heroin and drinking problems skyrocketing locally," said Rochester Center Director Tom Truzinski. "This counseling is for men, women and teens who are struggling with abuse, but are not at the level of needing a residential facility ... This is a way to stop the problem, before it becomes a bigger problem."
Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge started offering outpatient counseling at its Assisi Drive center recently. Once the new office is ready, those services will move there.
In addition to the new outpatient services, the national faith-based nonprofit hopes to soon open a new house to offer transition housing to women who graduate from the long-term residential program. It opened the Rochester women's program in 2018.
A separate men's transition house opened in Rochester in 2019.
Since Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge opened in Rochester in 2013, its staff has grown to 157 local employees. The short-term residential program, which ranges from 15 to 90 days, has treated 1,411 men, and within slightly more than a year, 426 women have also gone through the short-term program.
Biz buzz
It might be "Game Over" for a Med City shop as it closes to make way for the Rochester children's museum.
Chad Thompson posted a heartfelt notice on Facebook on Monday about the impending Jan. 31 closing of his Gamez & More store in Rochester's Apache Mall.
"After almost eight years, almost two years at the mall, of providing a place to play and meeting so many wonderful people, it may be coming to an end. My dream... was to build a place/community that everyone is welcome and I feel I have. To see it go is heart-wrenching for me, even to write this post," he wrote.
His space is slated to be part of the future home of Spark, the Rochester children's museum.
Gamez & More started as a store in Byron, before moving to the mall. The question now is whether it will reopen elsewhere after the end of January. Thompson's post says it's possible.
"I haven’t given up. With the short notice, I’ve spent all of December, busiest time of the year, looking for potential spots to keep the dream alive. I do understand that sometimes you have to wake up from said dream and that’s when it ends," he wrote. "From the bottom of my heart, thank you all that have come in and have made this dream of mine truly a blessing."