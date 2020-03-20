Anyone considering going to a local business should call first, if they have any questions about if it is open.
While area restaurants and bars are not allowed to have customers dine in, most are offering take out or delivery for orders. Most work with area delivery services like Waiters Express, Door Dash and others.
Here's a partial round-up of how some area businesses are faring under the pandemic cloud:
* Rochester's four Hy-Vee grocery stores have limited their public hours to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m..
However, they are offering a restricted hour of grocery and pharmacy shopping for "high risk" customers from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.
* Tonic - local kitchen & juice bar at 1217 Second St. SW, across the street from Mayo Clinic's Saint Marys Hospital is offering take-out orders. Staff will meet customers at the door with food and drink for a quick exchange.
* Marcus Cinema at 4340 Maine Ave. SE in Rochester's Shoppes on Maine commercial area is closed until further notice.
* Rochester's Brothers Bar and Grill at 812 S. Broadway in the Soldiers Field Plaza is temporarily closed for renovations with a re-opening scheduled for April, depending on the situation.
* Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill in Rochester is offering food delivery through Safe Ridezz, Waiters Express and Door Dash.
* Hunt's Silver Lake Drug & Gift at 1510 North Broadway in the Silver Lake Shopping Center is open from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.