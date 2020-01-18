Rochester, MN (55902)

Today

Cloudy and windy with on and off snow showers mainly during the morning. Morning high of 27F with temps falling sharply to the single digits. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Windy this evening. Low -2F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.