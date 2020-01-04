A downtown Rochester restaurant is "temporarily closed for internal restructuring" as the owners consider its future in 2020.
Fuji Sushi & Asian Bistro in the 101-year-old Olmsted County Bank and Trust building at 7 Second St. SW recently closed its doors.
Owner Yong Hao Liu, who also owns Rochester’s two popular Ichi Tokyo sushi restaurants, launched Fuji in April, after an extensive remodel of the historic building.
He leases the two-story, 7,000-square-foot restaurant from the building's owners, Rochester father and son Mike and A.J. Hawkins.
Liu wasn't available to discuss Fuji on Thursday. On the restaurant's website, this message was posted:
"We are temporarily closed for internal restructuring. Stay tuned for the announcement for re-opening. Please visit Ichi Tokyo (South and North) restaurants in the meantime. Sorry for the inconvenience."
Fuji re-created the building's mezzanine level and added a skyway entrance to make access easier for customers. It seats about 80 on the main floor and about 120 on the second floor.
Prior to Fuji, Goonie’s Comedy Club/McGoon’s Taxi Co. restaurant occupied the building.
The building dates from 1918 and originally was the Olmsted County Bank and Trust. It remained a bank until 1965. After that, it was home to Tinkler’s Restaurant from the 1970s to 1989, Waters Bar and Grill in 1990, the Clubhaus Brew Pub from 1995 to 1997, and O’Neill’s Pizza Pub from 2000 to 2005.