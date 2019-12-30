A large south Rochester retail space will soon go dark following a "Going Out of Business" sale.
Schneiderman's Furniture has announced it will soon close its Med City location at 4540 Maine Ave. SE.
The store opened in the 30,991-square-foot building, previously occupied by Best Buy, in 2014. Best Buy maintained the store from 2008 to 2012. Best Buy still operates a north Rochester location.
Few details are known about the Schneiderman's closing. The third-generation, family owned Minnesota furniture chain has showrooms in Lakeville, Plymouth, Roseville, Woodbury and Duluth.
The Rochester store hosted a private sale for preferred customers on Thursday and Friday. President Jason Schneiderman was not available on Friday to discuss the reasons or timeline for the closure.
When it opened, the store had 16 to 20 employees. It's not known how many employees currently work there or if any employees will transfer to the other Minnesota stores.
The Med City store was the company's first foray into southern Minnesota.
The Schneiderman family cited the flurry of real estate activity spurred by the Destination Medical Center initiative as attracting them to opening in Rochester, when it open in 2014.
Biz buzz
Sasi Nimmagadda opened his new Indian eatery in the Med City last week.
Hyderabad Indian Grill in Suite 100 at 3462 55TH St. NW in the Northwest Plaza shopping center is now open and serving southern Indian cuisine like Dum Biryani. It offers a lunch buffet and table service.
Hyderabad occupies the spot that last housed Jersey Jo's Philly Cheesesteaks and More until it closed earlier this year year. Tinn’s Grilled Philly Steak Subs operated there before that.