A $2 million deal to buy 0.41 acres of open land on Rochester's Second Street Southwest clears the way for a six-story hotel project.
TPS Rochester LLC bought the land at 601 Second St. SW on the northwest corner of Second Street and Sixth Avenue Southwest from Portland Real Estate LLC. Portland Real Estate is based in Rochester and led by Brooks Edwards.
The sale clears the way for a group led by Jeff Brown Jr. and Mike Zirbes, of North Rock Real Estate, and Collin Nash to develop a 109-room, six-story Towneplace Suites by Marriott hotel. TSP Rochester shares a Rochester address with North Rock's offices.
The sidewalks and alley around the project have been closed by the city this week for Weis Builders to work on the site. The closures are scheduled to extend through the end of 2020.
The site is just west of Mayo Clinic’s Ozmun Building.That’s roughly midway between the downtown core and Mayo Clinic’s Saint Marys campus.
That lot has been open since 2013, when a more than century-old house that had been revamped into a four-plex housing complex was demolished. Dr. John Sund had operated a dental office there.