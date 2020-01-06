More "laughter" is on the way for Rochester's downtown subway with planned expansion of the 99 Giggles gift shop.
Julie and Jeff Green, who also own a sibling gift shop called Shades of Green on Second Street Southwest, opened the eclectic 99 Giggles gift shop in the subway of the Kahler Grand Hotel in 2011. Since then, it has become a popular spot for Mayo Clinic visitors and downtown workers to pop in to pick up a gift.
Now, the business has become so packed to meet demand that the Greens plan to expand into the space opening up with the closure of the nearby Carroll's Cup frozen yogurt shop.
"We're busting at the seams," said Jeff Green. "The foot traffic down there has been phenomenal for us ... We really need more space."
The plan is to expand into the 500-square-foot Carroll's Cup space to grow into a 1,500-square-foot store.
Jeff Green says the goal is to start construction this week.
"We hope to be ready to open in March or April," he said.
The additional space will open up room for clothing, cards and more of the wide variety of gifts that 99 Giggles stocks. It will also open the door a more "fun and funky" look with Rochester artist Greg Wimmer slated to add some whimsy to the walls as he has to the Shades of Green shop.
They have a team of five staffing 99 Giggles now. The store might add one or two more staffers with the expansion, according to Green.