Olmsted Medical Center is ready to open its latest primary care center in Rochester.
OMC, which already has eight care sites in the Med City, is opening a spot in Rochester's Miracle Mile shopping center, 115 16th Ave. NW.
Located on the south end of the shopping center, Olmsted Medical Center–Miracle Mile Clinic will officially open Monday following an open house from 4:30 p.m. to 7 today.
This new site, which will be open Monday through Friday, will offer "walk-in primary care services" by physicians and advanced practice clinicians.
OMC lists the services to be provided at the new site as family medicine, chronic disease management, pediatric/adolescent care, preventative health care, immunizations and exams. It will have an on-site laboratory for tests as well as x-ray imaging equipment.
Construction of the new clinic happened in sync with owners of the mall, located by U.S. Highway 52 and Second Street Southwest, giving the 63-year-old complex a facelift by updating the facade and other improvements.
Biz buzz
On Wednesday, I reported that Jon and Stacie Zimmerman purchased Collins Feed & Seed Center at 411 Second Ave. NW from Randy and Ann Collins with plans to revitalize the longtime Med City shop.
After that column was published, the State of Minnesota posted details about that deal online.
The Zimmermans agreed to pay $1.1 million for the 26,988-square-foot building originally constructed in 1952. Olmsted County estimated the total market value of the property at $497,300 for 2019-2020.