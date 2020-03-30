A retailer that caters to licensed stylists and salons is looking to double its volume in Rochester.
CosmoProf, a chain owned by Sally Beauty Supply, has filed for permits to build out a new shop in the commercial center at 4530 Maine Ave. SE. That's the Shoppes on Maine complex by the Lowe's home improvement store that houses Apollo Liquor.
Of course, it was probably another tenant of the center that attracted the salon supplier to that spot.
The new CosmoProf will be next to the 5,200-square-foot Sola Salon Studios. Sola houses a number independent stylists specializing in hair, nails and other beauty areas.
That means CosmoProf will have a crowd of customers working next door.
Sola Salons opened there in 2013. There are three in Rochester.
This will be CosmoProf's second Med City location. It opened a shop in Suite 400 at 3462 55th St. NW in 2009, originally under the Sally Beauty brand.
That store is located in the Northwest Plaza near Buffalo Wild Wings and Sam’s Club.