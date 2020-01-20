It's a new year and a new address for a young Rochester entrepreneur.
A few months after opening her own studio, a Rochester massage therapist recently up-sized her business by moving to a new, larger space.
AnaMarie Moen's Moen Therapeutic Massage moved to Suite 126 of 1500 1st Ave. NE on Jan. 3. She shifted her massage studio from 2660 Superior Drive NW, where she opened her business in November.
"We really wanted a bigger place with wheelchair accessibility, and we found a great place," she said of the move.
Moen offers a full array of massage services in her one-person shop.
"My specialty is deep tissue, but I also do anything from relaxation massage up to working with people recovering from traumatic injuries and amputees," she said. "I believe in holistic healing ... My slogan is, 'If you listen to your body when it whispers, you won't have to hear it scream.' "
In the new location, she is offering events, such as a "Young Living Essential Oils and Massage Class," where people can make wellness items using the oils and take them home. It's scheduled for Feb. 8.