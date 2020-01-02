A Med City developer is wrapping up a busy 2019 with another real estate deal -- a $2.85 million purchase of 156 acres of open land in southwest Rochester.
Dan Penz, who also owns three Rochester car dealerships as well as a number of commercial buildings, closed on the purchase of "rural/vacant" land near Bamber Valley Road and Meadow Crossing Road on Dec. 20. Penz bought the property from Moehnke Koehler Farms LLC of Bloomington.
It's not known what plans he might have for the farmland property.
Olmsted County estimated the total market value of the land at $2.5 million for 2019.
Penz had an active 2019 that included acquiring the former Toys 'R' Us store at 808 Apache Lane SW for $3.9 million with E&M Investments as well as adding Rochester's Buick GMC and Nissan car dealerships to his portfolio. He acquired the dealershipS with his son, Todd Penz. They also own Subaru of Rochester.
While it is unconfirmed, many signs point to Penz being involved in the $10.5 million purchase of the longtime Post Bulletin building in downtown Rochester in September.
Biz buzz
Hold your Horsey Sauce, real estate deals are also happening in Spam Town.
A fast-food restaurant building in northwest Austin sold for $1.67 million last week. The 3,713-square-foot building at 1305 18th Ave. NW, which houses an Arby's eatery, was purchased by Eliot Scott and Steven Ross of San Diego, Calif., on Dec. 23.
Tom Gommels, an investment specialist in Marcus & Millichap in Minneapolis, represented the seller -- KRRS Investment Club of Roseville, Minn. -- in the deal.
The buyer, an individual/personal trust, was secured and represented by Chad Lieber, who works for Marcus & Millichap's Newport Beach, Calif. office.