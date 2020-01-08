A growing Southwest Rochester law firm is making a short hop to a large office space this week.
Ward & Oehler will start to shift from its office from 1765 Greenview Drive SW to a newly remodeled space next door at 1801 Greenview Drive SW later this week, said owner and attorney Jason Wagner.
Wagner said Rochester's TLS Construction and CRW Architects have spent the past several months working on the new 3,000-square-foot space.
"It was a clean slate, so we able to design it to fit our needs," he said of the new office. "We'll end up with about double the usable space."
The main focus of Ward & Oehler is estate planning, business law, real estate and probate with an emphasis on farms. Two attorneys joined the firm in the last year or so to bring the total number of attorneys to five with three staffers.
"We've really been working on top of each other, so this will be a lot better," said Wagner.
The plan is to start the move on Friday, with the office to be fully operating in the new space by Wednesday or Thursday of next week.