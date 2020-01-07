A pair of historic downtown buildings connected to Rochester history dating back to 1878 recently sold for $7.7 million.
Twin Cities-based Dr. Matt Onofrio purchased the connected Massey and Blakely buildings at 16 Second St. SW and 210 First Ave. SW on Friday.
Olmsted County estimates the total market value of the 35,100-square-foot Massey Building at $6.83 million. The connected 3,120-square-foot Blakely Building was estimated at a value of $1.33 million.
Commercial Realtor Merl Groteboer of Re/Max Results represented Onofrio as the buyer, who purchased the property as an investment.
Rochester's Theobald family sold the buildings leased by Mayo Clinic and the Hammel Green & Abrahamson (HGA) architectural firm. George Bayrd of Hamilton Real Estate represented the seller.
The two-story brick buildings each have a place in Rochester's history.
The site where the Massey Building stands is where Rochester banker John Cook constructed a building in 1878. The early medical offices of the Mayo doctors as well as Dr. Augustus Stinchfield and Dr. Christopher Graham were located there from 1883 to 1900. It was rebuilt and enlarged in 1911. Massey's department store occupied the building from 1912 to 1991. In 1998, it was remodeled and enlarged by G.R. Theobald.
In 1902, the Blakely Building was constructed. The Rochester Post & Record, which became the Post Bulletin newspaper, operated and printed there from 1909 to 1956.