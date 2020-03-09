A Wisconsin firm invested in Rochester real estate moved its Med City money around last week by selling a property for $2.7 million and buying another for $4.2 million.
Advanced Auto Parts LLC of Eau Claire, Wis. sold its 8,100-square-foot retail center occupied by Advance Auto Parts at 1764 S. Broadway on March 4. Wild Cat Ventures LLC of New York City bought the 15-year-old building for $2.7 million. Wild Cat put down $540,000 as a down payment.
Olmsted County estimated the total market value of the property at $1.4 million for 2020.
The Wisconsin investor or investor group has owned the building since last fall, when Advanced Auto purchased it for $2.1 million from Med City developer John Klopp's High Springs Inc.
The day after the Broadway deal, Advanced Auto Parts LLC purchased a 66,000-square-foot complex at 2411 Seventh St. NW. The 50-year-old building houses the Tile & More Superstore and plumbing wholesaler Roberts-Hamilton Co.
Advanced bought it from 7th Street Tile Partners LLC, which is based at 2519 Commerce Dr. NW in Rochester. Advanced put down $840,000 as a down payment. The seller, 7th Street Tile, had acquired the complex for $3 million in 2007.
Olmsted County estimated the total market value for the building at $2.4 million for 2020.