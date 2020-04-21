A national sub sandwich chain is making its entry into the Rochester with a new shop.

August 26, 2019 // Franchising.com // ONALASKA, Wisc. - Jersey Mike’s Subs, known for its fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs, opened in Onalaska on Aug. 21. Franchise owner Bart Crockett, along with operating partner Neil Starks, held a grand opening and free sub fundraiser from Wednesday, Aug. 21 to Sunday, Aug. 25 to support Junior Achievement of Wisconsin.

The new restaurant, located at 1200 County Road PH, at the corner of Highway 157 and County Rd. PH, circulated 7,500 coupons throughout the community offering a free regular sub for a minimum $2 contribution to Junior Achievement of Wisconsin.

“I have been hopeful to open a Jersey Mike’s in the area, and we are super excited to join the Onalaska community,” said Crockett. “I graduated from Winona State University and love the beautiful river valley and communities throughout southern Wisconsin/Minnesota."

The Onalaska Jersey Mike's will be the 7th location for Crockett. He currently has six stores open in Minnesota (Vadnais Heights, Maplewood, North Oaks, St. Cloud, Coon Rapids, Brooklyn Park). Another is being planned for Rochester, Minn.

Crockett and Starks are exemplary Jersey Mike’s franchise owners who share the company’s commitment to quality products and exceptional customer service, and who are dedicated to giving back to the local community. Since 2010, Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the country have raised more than $41 million for worthy local charities and have distributed more than 2 million free sub sandwiches to help numerous causes. In 2019, the company’s 9th Annual Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving in March raised more than $7.3 million for more than 200 charities throughout the country.

Starks and his fiancée, Tori Rosenow, will co-manage the new location. Starks started in 2014 behind the counter and became general manager in 2015, managing three restaurants. Rosenow is currently a general manager as well. They are moving to Onalaska from St. Cloud, Minn.

Started in 1956, Jersey Mike’s now has 2,000 restaurants open and under development nationwide. Jersey Mike’s was named the country’s Fastest-growing Sandwich Chain in the 2019 Nation’s Restaurant News Top 200, and #1 Most Admired Fast-casual Brand in QSR’s 2019 Reader’s Choice Awards.

The growth is fueled by passionate Jersey Mike’s fans who crave their subs made Mike’s Way® with the freshest vegetables - onions, lettuce and tomatoes - topped off with an exquisite zing of “the juice” - red wine vinegar and olive oil blended to perfection. Jersey Mike’s premium meats and cheeses are sliced on the spot, piled high on in-store baked bread and served up with a helping of neighborly banter from a dedicated and high-energy team. Jersey Mike’s turkey breast, ham, prosciuttini, and cappacuolo are all antibiotic free. Udi’s gluten free bread is also now available.

The restaurant’s hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week. You can contact this location directly at 608-781-4175.

