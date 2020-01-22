Penny Bracken is focused for 2020 to deal with the North Broadway construction planned in front of her Kismet stores and take care of the customer base that her shops have attracted the past 17 years.
"This is the year of customer service for us," she said recently.
After their annual three weeks off in December, Bracken said her clothing, furniture and home goods consignment store has its batteries recharged and refocused for the new year.
Part of that pivot was closing the 2,400-square-foot Swank by Kismet store at 611 N. Broadway and shifting the operation completely into the connected 601 and 607 N. Broadway buildings on the other end of the block.
"Looking forward to the new year and the coming street construction, I felt my energy and the store's energy would be best spent if we could be under one physical roof," she said. "And now the 611 building at the moment is sitting empty and waiting for a good leaser."
Bracken stresses that she and her team of 12 will do their best to help customers access Kismet, no matter what the consequences of the road construction.
"There will always be a way to find Kismet," she said. "It just may not be the way you came last time."
Bonus fun fact for Med City historians: The 611 N. Broadway building is the former home of The Book Review comics, games and cards shop. Bracken bought the building in 2006 from Jack Prow. Meanwhile, Craig Cotten's The Book Review remains a Rochester geek mecca in its current home in the Hillcrest Shopping Center.