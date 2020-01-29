After more than 40 years at Mayo Clinic, a well-known doctor is leaving to take a job with a German medical device maker.
Cardiologist Dr. David Hayes, who started at Mayo Clinic in 1979 and has served as medical director of the Mayo Clinic Care Network for many years, is taking the position of chief medical officer for Biotronik Inc.
Biotronik is a med-tech company that creates cardiovascular and endovascular devices like stents. It's based in Berlin, with U.S. offices in New York City and Lake Oswego, Ore.
Mayo Clinic and Hayes have a history of working with Biotronik on clinical studies and product development.
In the announcement of the hire, Hayes is quoted: "This is an opportunity for me to drive change and create positive patient impact from a very different perspective ... We’re ready to challenge norms and shake things up. Cardiology is an area of healthcare that should always be evolving and advancing. We’re making sure that happens."
In his new role, Hayes will oversee the development of cardiovascular devices with "a focus on advancing unique, proven innovations that help physicians and health systems deliver on their commitment to patient care."
Hayes was not available Tuesday to discuss the timeline of the transition. He is married to Mayo Clinic professor of cardiovascular medicine Dr. Sharonne Hayes, who also serves as the clinic's director of diversity and inclusion.
Biz buzz
It smells like more coffee is brewing for Northwest Rochester.
Moka, which is known for its two coffee and tea drive-thrus in north and south Rochester, as well as a sit-down café downtown, has filed for some building and sign permits along West Circle Drive.
It looks like the caffeine purveyor is likely to be a tenant in the First Alliance Credit Union's under-construction branch at 2483 Commerce Drive NW.
The original plans for the "Commons" branch describe it as “a new business center to house five tenants. One tenant will be First Alliance Credit Union, which will have two drive-thru lanes on the south side. Another tenant is anticipated to be a bistro.”
If Moka is settling in with First Alliance, that will put it in the stretch that includes Five West, Smoak Barbecue, Tap House West, as well as franchises like McDonald's and Dunkin' Donuts.
I should have more details soon.