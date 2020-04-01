Many supplemental and contract employees at Mayo Clinic did not work on Tuesday due to the clinic's move to reduce expenses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We have decided to reduce or temporarily hold hours or projects for supplemental or contract workers, effective today (Tuesday), with the anticipation that these would resume when the pandemic situation improves," confirmed Mayo Clinic's Ginger Plumbo.
Plumbo was not able to estimate how many workers will be affected or say which jobs are included. The workers were notified of the change last week.
Mayo Clinic issued a general statement about the furlough.
"These are unprecedented and challenging times for all of us. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting every area of Mayo Clinic, including our finances. The temporary elimination of elective surgeries, procedures and outpatient visits in order to protect our patients and health care providers from COVID-19 and conserve essential personal protective equipment will cause significant declines in revenue," the statement said.
This week's furloughs of supplemental and contract employees follows Mayo Clinic's announcement last week that it will protect the salaries of "allied health staff" until at least April 28.