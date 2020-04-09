Mayo Clinic is not just pausing elective medical procedures for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The clinic, which always has multiple construction projects underway in Rochester at any given time, is also putting "non-essential" building work on hold.
"To best position ourselves to address the COVID-19 pandemic and manage expenses during this time, Mayo Clinic is pausing non-essential construction projects on Mayo's campus," wrote Mayo Clinic media representative Kelley Luckstein. "As the COVID-19 situation evolves and eventually subsides, we will work with our construction industry partners to re-engage the projects."
Essential construction projects will continue staffed with only 50 percent of the usual construction team to protect the health of the workers.
"The (essential) projects include the Franklin Heating Station boiler replacement, several projects related to patient care areas and demolition to the Graham Building," Luckstein added.
While no work is being done on the non-essential projects now, Mayo Clinic's facility team is still filing building permits looking to the future.
One notable one filed last week was for a $1.1 million project called "Artificial Intelligence Program Phase I" in Mayo Clinic's Harwick Building at 205 Third Ave. SW
Mayo Clinic moved 90 of its information technology team members out of the Harwick Building in 2019 to shift them to the 41st Street Professional Campus buildings at 3055 41st Street NW. Mayo Clinic purchased the 41st Street buildings for $10 million in 2016. The complex is known locally as the “IBM White Buildings.”