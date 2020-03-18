A Med City coffee shop and cafe is completely shutting down its downtown location due to access issues, though its sister shop will still be open for take-out and curbside delivery.
Fiddlehead Coffee Co. announced the changes on social media on Tuesday, soon after the state issued the order to close all restaurants, bars, gyms and other businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Given the parking and curbside restrictions at our Flats on Fourth shop, we are sadly closing that location at 412 3rd Ave SE for the time being. We’ll be moving all operations to our new Miracle Mile location at 1610 W Center St. and doing take-out, and curbside pick-up only, with a closed dining room until the mandatory closure is lifted."
The Flats on Fourth shop opened in January 2019.
The Miracle Mile location just opened in late February in a 2,000-square-foot space on the street level of the Avani Living apartment complex. That's the complex that also houses Fresh Thyme Farmers Market. A grand opening celebration scheduled for this weekend is postponed.
Tuesday's announcement added, "You can come in to place an order for take out, but we will be enforcing a strict limit of three people in the shop at any given time and all drinks are strictly to-go."
Fiddlehead is also offering free delivery of purchases of its whole bean coffee with 20 miles of Rochester.