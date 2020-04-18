After more than six years of success and tough times, a favorite Med City cafe and juice bar is closing for good under the weight of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tonic – Local Kitchen & Juice Bar, founded by Nicci Sylvester in 2013, received many awards and accolades for its focus on using locally sourced produce and meat to create unique dishes and drinks.
Standing across from Mayo Clinic's Saint Marys Hospital at 1217 Second St. SW, the small restaurant was popular with hospital staff and visitors as well as Rochester residents in general.
Tonic shut down under the COVID-19 order in March. However, the owners posted a somber message on social media Friday saying that they will not re-open.
"Through many emotions, the decision has been made to not reopen our doors. These unexpected circumstances have unfortunately set us back. And, reopening is not an option," stated the posting.
Chef Tony Pester and Tim Wiste had been the driving forces behind Tonic, following Sylvester's unexpected death in late 2018.
Friday's posting stressed how appreciative the Tonic team is of all the support the Rochester community gave the cafe over the years.
"Tonic is so grateful to every one of our customers who have supported us through the good times, tough times and have enjoyed Nicci's recipes throughout the past 6+ yrs. Words can't begin to express the gratitude for all of your patronage," they posted. "So many wonderful moments & memories have been created amongst Tonic, & we will all continue to cherish every single one of them."