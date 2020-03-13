A longtime Rochester pizza place is preparing to close its doors this weekend after 24 years of selling pepperoni and cream cheese pies.
Fans of Valentino's Pizza & Pasta pepperoni and cream cheese pizzas, pastas and bread sticks will soon out of luck.
Valentino's at 130 Elton Hills Drive N.W. is in its final days with the plan to close after Sunday, said Anthony Messineo, vice president of the Nebraska-based chain.
“Since the word leaked out, sales have been much higher than expected. We hope to be open through Sunday, but they are quickly running out of product,” he said.
Messineo said the main reason for the closure is that former owner and current manager Jim Davis is retiring and candidates to replace him have backed out.
The restaurant's lease for its longtime space at Elton Hills shopping center is also wrapping at the end of March. Valentino’s is located near Dunn Bros. coffee and Coldwell Banker Realty.
Valentino’s employs 15 to 20 people at the long-time restaurant.
Davis opened the local Valentino's franchise in 1996 with 100 seats and 30 to 35 employees. He owned the restaurant for most of its history, but it became corporately owned by the chain in recent years.
Messineo said Valentino’s is interested in selling another franchise in Rochester to help keep the tradition alive here.
The Valentino's chain dates back to 1954, when the original restaurant opened in Lincoln, Neb.