A new CEO is taking the reins at a Rochester computer maker.
LiquidCool Solutions, previously called Hardcore Computing, named Steve Halland as its new chief executive officer on Jan. 9. The announcement said the change was "effective immediately." He took over for Darwin Kauffman, a former Seagate Technology executive, who had been CEO since 2017.
The business is based at 2717 U.S. Highway 14 West.
LiquidCool makes data-center servers and other computers that use immersion in coolant liquid to cool the technology and improve efficiency. The company was founded in 2007 by Chad Attlesey, Daren Klum and Scott Littman under the original name of Hardcore Computing. In the early days, it was led by CEO Al Berning.
The company began by making custom desktop computers for video gamers, with aggressive names such as "Reactor" and "Detonator," but that never really caught on with customers.
Halland is leading a very different company that is described as a "technology development firm with edge/fog and data center hardware... Its proprietary rack-based, single-phase immersion cooling eliminates fans and substantially reduces the amount of energy needed to cool IT components."
Halland is the managing partner of Halland Group, a private equity consulting practice. He was previously vice president/general manager with NComputing. Halland has also served in leadership positions with Wyse Technology, Acer America, Technology Integration Group and Ingram Micro.
“LiquidCool Solutions is at a pivotal point where it has the opportunity to provide its total liquid submersion edge, fog, and data center technology to enterprise companies in a meaningful and disruptive way," Halland stated in the announcement of his hiring.
Halland’s appointment comes on the heels of a partnership with MIRIS, a Norway-based company that works in "green real estate technology." That deal gives MIRIS the exclusive right to distribute LCS technology in the "Nordic and Baltic countries."
Biz buzz
It looks like change is in the air at Fuji Sushi & Asian Bistro in downtown Rochester.
The two-story restaurant in the 101-year-old Olmsted County Bank and Trust building at 7 2nd St. SW recently closed for "restructuring." Now a sign has gone up offering space for lease.
While no official confirmation was available yet, the unofficial buzz is that the second floor might be leased out to another restaurant or business.
Fuji owner Yong Hao Liu, who also owns Rochester’s two popular Ichi Tokyo sushi restaurants, might be considering relaunching the main-level restaurant as a different concept other than a sushi place.
I'll keep checking on this to see what's on the menu for the future.