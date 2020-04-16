The COVID-19 pandemic is the latest in a "collection of setbacks" for a duo trying to open a new Med City brewery, and it's sending them back to the beginning.
Steve Patterson and Brian Miller have been working for three years to launch a microbrewery called Prime Stein. They lined up a location last summer, when they leased the 4,200-square-foot building that previously housed Shoot & Save Sports at 106 16th St. SW.
The plan was to launch a one-barrel brewing system with the goal of adding more as the business grew.
Now, after almost a year of work and personal investments of tens of thousands of dollars, they have unfortunately lost their lease on the 16th Street location due to the economic crush of the pandemic.
"Things just didn't work out, and we have to start back where we left off in June 2019 when we were looking for a building. I think the dust from the COVID-19 pandemic needs to settle before we decide what direction to go," Patterson said Wednesday. "That being said, the goal hasn't changed, just the plan."
He acknowledges that it will take time to regain momentum and, more importantly, money to move ahead. However, Patterson still believes in the core idea.
"... It's not for lack of a solid business plan, work ethic, or a great product, it's just simply that we don't have the money up front to start a project," he said. "This hasn't bankrupted us. We are just looking for the next opportunity."