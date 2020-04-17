A local non-profit startup created to support small businesses struggling to survive during the pandemic is accepting applications for "microgrants."
The United We Stand Small Business Microgrant Fund, launched by Texteijl printing owner David van Eijl, has started accepting applications for grants of up to $500.
The goal of the grants is to provide "emergency cash assistance for brick and mortar businesses." To qualify, businesses need to be "traditional street-side" operations that offer direct products and services to its customers.
Eligible expenses include rent, utilities and other debts.
Van Eijl has raised funds for the grants through the sale of “United We Stand- Six Feet Apart” T-shirts and donations.
When he started the project in late March with help from Mike Olson and Samatha Stauffer, van Eijl said, "I'm in a position now where I can help. I've had hard times, so I want to help others through this ... I'm not comfortable seeing my favorite restaurants go under."
The handling of applications and issuing grants is being handled by Rochester's nonprofit Collider Foundation based downtown. Grants will be reviewed by the Collider Dispensation Board.
To support the project, people can purchase “United We Stand- Six Feet Apart” shirts on the localroch.support website and at some of Rochester's Hy-Vee grocery stores and Little Caesar’s pizza locations.
Donations are aloso being accepted through Collider Foundation’s 4Giving fundraising campaign.