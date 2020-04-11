A well-known neighborhood liquor store will soon be on the move in Wouthwest Rochester.
Joe's Liquor at 2215 Second St. SW will soon shake things up with a quick dash to a new home about a block east of its current spot, said owner John Ajouri.
He hopes to open in the new 1,800-square-foot space at 1908 Second St. SW by the start of May.
That's the space previously occupied by Sun Control of Minnesota, next to U Do It Dog Wash. It's across Second Street from Tyrol Ski & Sports.
"It's just a short walk from where we are now," he said. He doesn't expect it to take too long to transition to the new space.
The Mayo Employees Federal Credit Union kicked off this change in 2018 when it purchased the Corporate Gardens Plaza complex where Joe's is currently located. A liquor store wasn't in the credit union's plans for the center, so Ajouri started shopping for space as his lease ran down.
Luckily, he didn't have to look far, which is what he wanted.
"We want to be in the neighborhood where everybody knows us and we know everybody," said Ajouri. "We know our customers by name, and they know us by name."
He acquired Joe's in 2017 and moved it from its longtime spot in the Miracle Mile Shopping Center to the Corporate Gardens building.
Ajouri has a staff of five at Joe's. As an essential business during this time of pandemic, his store is open regular hours. The number of customers allowed in the shop at one time is limited. The employees all wear masks and follow all safety precautions, he said.
This is not Ajouri's first Med City liquor store. He previously owned Woody’s Liquor at 316 Elton Hills Drive NW in the Valhalla Shopping Plaza. He sold that business to Ed Campbell in recent years.