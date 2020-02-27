After months of work, a new café is ready to start brewing in Rochester's Kutzky Park neighborhood.
The owners of Fiddlehead Coffee Co. posted an excited message on its Facebook page this week announcing that its second location is expected to launch a "soft opening" on Saturday.
The second Fiddlehead Coffee Co. is in a 2,000-square-foot space on the street level of the Avani Living apartment complex near the Miracle Mile shopping center. That's the complex at 1620 West Center St. that also houses Fresh Thyme Farmers Market.
Sarah Phelan and her brother-in-law/business partner Patrick Phelan had hoped to open the Avani location last fall, but delays postponed that plan.
While it will start serving on Saturday, the second Fiddlehead won't be fully functional quite yet.
"We are still awaiting custom kitchen equipment, so for a few weeks we'll be serving coffee & pastry only with "soft open" hours. There may be some tasty treats to sample, too," posted the Fiddlehead crew on their Facebook page. "We'll have extended hours once our full menu is available for our official grand opening on March 21."
The Avani location "will be very similar" to the original Fiddlehead café located in the Flats on 4th apartment complex, 412 Third Ave. SE.
Its menu will include the same wide array of coffee and tea drinks offered downtown as well Fiddlehead's "café all day menu" of soup, sandwiches and salads.
The café is located in the northeast corner of the complex, below the apartments. It faces both the Miracle Mile shopping center and the Kutzky neighborhood.