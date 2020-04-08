A Rochester manufacturer has an updated name and a new CEO behind the wheel.
Angeles Equity Partners recently named Matthew Karmel as CEO of Crenlo Engineered Cabs, formerly known as Crenlo Cabs LLC.
The 69-year-old Rochester manufacturer has about 500 employees working at its two Med City facilities making cabs for heavy equipment vehicles as well as equipment rack enclosures under the Emcor brand.
Crenlo's name changed when it merged with Worthington Industries Engineered Cabs of Watertown, S.D., in 2019, when both companies were acquired by the California-based private investment firm.
Angeles Equity purchased it from KPS Capital Partners, which had owned Crenlo since 2011.
Both Crenlo and Worthington are known for producing "Made in America" branded cabs for heavy equipment firms, such as Caterpillar and John Deere.
Karmel takes over the CEO role from John Duncan, who led Crenlo since 2017.
“Mr. Karmel is an incredibly talented executive with the right skills to lead Crenlo and strategically position the company to realize its full potential. He is widely respected for his ability to transform complex industrial manufacturing companies with global operations,” stated Angeles Equity Partners co-founder and managing partner Timothy Meyer in Tuesday's announcement of the change.
Karmel will be based in Rochester. The plan is for him to travel extensively to meet with customers, suppliers and team members, once traveling is once again safe.
Prior to joining Crenlo, he served as an operating partner at Greenwich, Conn.-based Atlas Holdings.
Crenlo and Emcor have Rochester facilities at 1600 Fourth Ave. NW and 2501 Valleyhigh Dr. NW totaling more than 600,000-square-feet on 43 acres of land.
Crenlo was founded in Rochester in 1951 by R.R. Cresswell, John Enblom and W.W. Lowther. The company's name is an amalgam of the first two letters of the last names of the three men who started it.
After decades of local ownership, it was sold to publicly owned Dover Diversified Inc. in 1999.