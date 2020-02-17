Dr. Larry Addison has a vision for his new Med City business.
"This is something we've been wanting to do for some time," he said. "Now it seems like the right time, with the growth in Rochester and the need for eye care. I've always wanted to own a practice to give people a great eye care and eyewear experience."
Addison is in the final stages of creating Total Vision Eyecare at 1630 W. Center St. in the commercial complex that includes the Fresh Thyme Farmers Market and the Avani Living apartments. That center is next to the Miracle Mile shopping center.
Total Vision, which Addison hopes to open in early March, is located next to the entrance to the Avani apartments.
He describes Total Vision as "a family-friendly boutique" that will provide contacts, eyeglasses and medical eye care.
Addison, who has 10 years of experience, will provide care in the 1,500-square-foot clinic along with two staffers. He hopes to expand his team as Total Vision gains traction.
Biz buzz
Here's an update on a popular breakfast franchise's syrupy path in the Med City market.
In December, plans for an IHOP restaurant in Northwest Rochester surfaced, causing many local fans to salivate.
Now, while the Glendale, Calif.-based restaurant chain has not officially confirmed the project, more plans filed last week make it look like a Rooty Tooty Fresh 'N Fruity certainty.
Dimension Development Partners, with offices in Atlanta and Dallas, filed a permit for the "Construction of a one level combined multi-tenant building."
The plans show a complex anchored by a 4,177-square-foot IHOP restaurant with an attached 3,000-square-foot space for a future, unnamed tenant.
The map shows the proposed building sandwiched between two under-construction projects — Tap House West End and First Alliance Credit Union's latest branch, which will feature a MOKA coffee shop. Both stand along West Circle Drive Northwest, just down the road from Five West Kitchen and the new Smoak barbecue restaurant.
I'll keep an eye on this proposed IHOP as it progresses, and maybe I'll even get a confirmation for the quiet chain. Heh.