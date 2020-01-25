After weeks of chatter throughout the community, it's confirmed that the popular Rochester breakfast spot, Brothers Bar and Grill, will soon have a new owner.
Kevin Smoot expects to close on the deal to buy the 29-year-old bar at 812 S. Broadway at the end of February. It's a landmark in the Soldiers Field Plaza.
He's buying it from longtime owner Erin Fulton, who is expected to stay on to help with the change.
"We are going to make it a very smooth transition and continue the family-friendly vibe," Smoot said. "We're going to keep it on the same course ... We want to make sure we nail the consistency of everybody's favorite items on the menu."
He added that all of the employees on the staff of 20 who want to stay will be kept on the job.
So regulars at the bar-and-grill that's known as a spot for fans of the Nebraska Cornhuskers will find very little changed once Smoot takes the reins from Fulton.
Smoot, a father of five, said Brothers' vibe of being a welcoming hometown, family-run spot with hardy Midwestern fare will continue.
"I've been looking for the right fit for a couple years. When this well-run establishment came up, it worked out really well," he said.
Plus Smoot hopes to live up to the name over the door by bringing on his brother, a longtime cook with experience in Rochester, to work at the grill.