Rochester's West Circle Drive has a new building in the pipeline, and it's not a bank branch this time.
WMG Development has filed plans with the City of Rochester to build a 4,200-square-foot office center on the northwest corner of West Circle Drive Northwest and 41st Street Northwest/Badger Hills Drive Northwest.
The one-story office building is mapped out to have a parking lot with 29 spaces.
The building is slated to be constructed on open land next to the West Circle Drive Hy-Vee grocery store. The new complex will be across 41st Street/Badger Hills Drive from the corporate office of Sterling State Bank.
The permits state that WMG is building the complex for Heartland Dental, a dental support company. Both WMG and Heartland Dental are based in Effingham, Ill., and both were founded by Rick Workman.
Heartland Dental states on its website that the company provides "support services" to 1,000 dental practices in 37 states. It currently reports working with two dental practices in the Twin Cities.
The new office complex will be the latest project in the booming Northwest Rochester corridor, which has seen many bank branches, restaurants and retail stores built in recent years.
Due to weather and the pandemic, it's unknown when work will begin on the new building. However, it seems likely it will start as soon as conditions allow.