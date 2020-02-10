As the name Get Healthy suggests, the new smoothie shop in north Rochester is a bit different.
"These are healthy smoothies that help you lose weight instead of gain weight," explained Glen Larson standing in the soda fountain-style shop at 1617 N. Broadway in the River Center Plaza.
Larson and his wife, Catherine, had a lot of success losing weight with smoothies, teas and energy drinks served by Get Healthy in their hometown of Faribault. That inspired them to open their own shop.
Since Faribault already had two locations and another one operates in Byron, they looked at Rochester.
"Since Rochester has a healthy focus, we thought that was the right place to go," said Glen Larson.
With the help of Darci Fenske, of Rochester’s Paramark Real Estate, they leased the 1,500-square-foot space in the commercial center anchored by Glynner's Pub and Fiesta Cafe Bar.
Get Healthy opened its doors in January. The Larsons staff the counter with help from a part-time employee. They hope to soon add more employees.
"We hope to make this a gathering place for people who want to become healthier," Glen Larson said.