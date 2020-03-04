One of the largest and highest profile construction projects in Rochester's pipeline hasn't left the starting line yet.
About a year and half after a proposal to build an ultra-luxury hotel on top of a Mayo Clinic building was rolled out, the project is still in the planning stages.
Pontiac Land Group, a Singapore development firm led by the Kwee family, announced plans in September 2018 to build a seven-story hotel plus four clinical treatment floors on top of Mayo Clinic's almost-20-year-old Gonda Building in downtown Rochester. The project is expected to make the now 21-floor Gonda Building into Rochester’s tallest skyscraper.
In 2018, Mayo Clinic's announcement stated, "Preliminary plans are for construction to begin by the end of 2019 or early 2020, with the project being completed by the end of 2022."
A year later, Mayo Clinic tweaked that timeline.
"Project planning continues, though we don’t anticipate construction will begin until later in 2020. The project is not delayed and the planning remains on track. The initial timing mentioned in the release was preliminary," wrote Mayo Clinic's Kelley Luckstein.
When asked when the construction might start, how many rooms will be in the hotel, if a hotel brand had been chosen or if a cost estimate for the project was available, Pontiac Land Group representatives responded with a general statement.
"Project planning continues and once we have specific information ready to share, we will reach out to you directly," wrote Senior Corporate Communications Manager Orphelia Huang from Singapore this week.
Pontiac Land’s other hotels, which include Ritz-Carlton and Four Seasons hotels in Singapore, are calculated to be worth an estimated $5.5 billion.
It is anticipated that the unprecedented project will involve a large number of contractors, including two teams of architects to separately design Mayo Clinic's clinical floors and the hotel floors for the Pontiac Land Group.
No cost estimates for the total project have been released, though Mayo Clinic expects to invest $190 million to build the four additional medical floors. Those floors are expected to serve as an expansion to the Mayo Clinic Cancer Center and Outpatient Procedure Center.
Mayo Clinic officials said that allowing the luxury developer to build a hotel on top of its medical complex means that Mayo can build the needed medical floors much sooner than the clinic could have managed on its own.
“It really addresses two important patient needs. One need is additional clinical space. We just get busier and busier … And the other need we’ll meet is hospitality, which is also a need expressed for a number of years by our patients visiting Rochester”, said Mayo Clinic’s Executive Dean of Practice Dr. C. Michel Harper Jr. in 2018.