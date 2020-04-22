These uncertain times are certainly tough for local small businesses, with some already being forced to close for good.
However, even if temporarily closed, most Rochester-area businesses are looking to the future of eventually reopening.
The Rocket Restaurant Group, which owns The Loop, Five West and Smoak in Rochester, is mapping out its post-pandemic plans.
Rocket co-founder Ryan Brevig said that the Med City will eventually see all three restaurants back up and running, despite some chatter to the contrary about The Loop, at 318 1st Ave. SW in downtown Rochester. He emphasized that the restaurant is only temporarily closed.
"The Loop will absolutely reopen, once the state allows us to open our dining room," Brevig wrote this week. "There seem to be some rumors out there that The Loop is closing. That is NOT accurate."
The Loop was the first Rochester project for the four 1997 John Marshall High School graduates who founded Rocket Restaurant Group. It opened on the street level of the 318 Commons complex in 2012.
Rocket is now owned by Brevig, Josh Paulsen, Todd Jensen, Derek Link and Jonathan Buck. After The Loop, they opened Five West in 2015 and Smoak BBQ in late 2019.
Brevig said the latter two eateries in Northwest Rochester are as active as they can be.
Five West is "currently doing take-out seven days a week from 3 pm to 8 pm," he wrote. Delivery from Uber Eats and Grubhub are available during those hours.
The still-new Smoak is also offering takeout orders during those hours, seven days a week. Grubhub is available for delivery for Smoak.