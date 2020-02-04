MANTORVILLE — A well-known area restaurateur is getting a nod for his work in the Minnesota Senate.
Rochester Sen. David Senjem announced Monday that he is making a resolution to commemorate Don Pappas, who runs the historic Hubbell House in Mantorville.
"I have an official Minnesota Senate resolution honoring Mr. Don Pappas for his work at The Hubbell House — a gem of southeastern Minnesota and a true Minnesota treasure,” stated Senjem in the announcement. “For decades, Don Pappas and his family have made The Hubbell House a stalwart establishment in Mantorville and the surrounding communities.
The Hubbell House, built in 1854, has been owned by the Pappas family since 1946. It has received many awards through the years, including being named the Restaurant of the Year by the Minnesota Restaurant Association in 2012.
Don Pappas, who was born in 1957, returned to Mantorville in 1986 to oversee The Hubbell House, which was managed by his father, Paul Pappas.
“The Hubbell House has a storied past. Thanks to Don Pappas and his family, that past will be treasured forever. Frankly, the legacy of Don Pappas and The Hubbell House is something for which we all strive. It’s my privilege to recognize that legacy,” stated Senjem.
He will present the resolution to Pappas on Tuesday at the Mantorville restaurant.
The Pappas family is a name well-known in the southeastern Minnesota hospitality industry. The family also owned the legendary Michaels restaurant in Rochester as well as the popular Pappy's Place.