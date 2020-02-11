Here’s something for the early bird to crow about.
Rooster’s, the popular breakfast and sports bar restaurant with two Rochester locations, is building a third.
Owner Ross Manahan announced Monday morning that plans are underway to build a standalone Rooster’s location on land directly between the CMX Chateau theater and the US Bank in Northeast Rochester. The construction is being driven by an investor group coordinated by A.J. Hawkins of NorthRock Real Estate.
Work should start soon, with the goal of opening the new place in the fall.
The official name for the third location was not released and is expected to be announced later. This Rooster’s is slated to be the largest of the three locations. It will offer an events room, a covered outdoor patio, an outdoor game area, a pool table and a dart board area.
The announcement stated that the new location will continue the features that have made the other Rooster’s locations popular.
“Commitment to a clean, safe, fun, and upbeat atmosphere is the key to our success. The menu features classic American diner food while giving our guests a few health conscious options to their favorite foods,” the statement reads. “Open for breakfast, lunch, and early dinner with a cozy ambiance our guests will enjoy the diner feeling with all the modern conveniences.”
This will follow the original Rooster’s Sports Barn, which opened at 2280 Superior Drive NW in 2012. Rooster’s Too opened at 4576 Maine Ave. SE in the Shoppes on Maine district in 2016.