After extensive renovation, the former downtown Rochester Holiday Inn hotel at 220 S. Broadway recently started accepting new guests under the new boutique Hotel Indigo brand.
EKN Development Group, led by CEO Ebbie Nakhjavani, acquired the 173-room hotel portion of the 16-story building, floors 2 through 8, in 2018 to upgrade it and relaunch it under the Indigo brand.
EKN also has two other new hotel projects under construction in Rochester.
While the almost-50-year-old hotel is accepting guests, one part of the project is still under construction.
A unique 9,500-square-foot restaurant is being created on the southwest corner of the second floor.
Kaskaid Hospitality is crafting a new version of its popular Crave American Kitchen & Sushi Bar concept.
The twist is that the restaurant will be covered by a glass, retractable roof and have windows along Broadway that will roll down to become handrails.
The idea is that it will be able transform into a patio or remain covered to give a full view of falling snow or other weather.
The Rochester Crave will offer a dining experience reminiscent of Kaskaid's Union Restaurant & Rooftop in Minneapolis. It will seat 300 to 400 people, feature a full bar and offer a special-event dining area.
This will be the 11th Crave restaurant. It is expected to be ready to open by early spring.