A Southeast Rochester warehouse was sold for $1.2 million earlier this month.
The 4,500-square-foot warehouse at 1728 Third Ave. SE was purchased by STW Properties, LLC ,on Feb.5, according to state filings.
STW, which lists Thomas Wasmung as its manager in its incorporation filing, is based at 3725 N. Broadway.
The 40-year-old warehouse was sold by Ryan Electric Properties LLC. Ryan Electric was the longtime occupant of the warehouse until the operation shut down.
Walcro, a Bloomington-based distributor of floor covering tools and supplies, has a Rochester location based in there now. Walcro has 18 locations in six states.
Olmsted County estimated the total market value of the warehouse at $596,400 for 2019-2020.
Biz buzz
Moooo ...
An interesting tip ambled my way recently about a colorful burger and beer purveyor that might be mooooving into the Med City market, possibly in the Southwest quadrant.
If this turns out to be accurate, this will be the beef and brews seller's first location outside of its own pasture.
Given the herd of longtime Rochester watering holes with popular burgers — Hot Chip, Newts, Wildwood, CB3, Pappy's and Crooked Pint — adding a new place to the mix could stir up a stampede.
I'll keep sniffing around to see if there's meat to this tip or if it is just bull.