After being bumped out of the Apache Mall, Chad Thompson will soon be back in the game with a new northwest Rochester store.
Thompson is prepping a new spot for Gamez & More in the River Center Plaza at 1623 N. Broadway. That's the commercial complex that houses Glynners Pub, Fiesta Mexicana, Kingdom Buffet and Anytime Fitness.
The game plan is to open the doors of the new version of Gamez & More in early March. Gamez & More sells a wide selection of board games, collectibles and card games, like Magic the Gathering and Pokemon.
Apache Mall management shifted him out of a prime storefront at the start of 2020 to make room for the Minnesota Children's Museum Rochester, now known as Spark - Place of Play. Coincidentally, the non-profit children's organization is moving from the River Center Plaza, where Thompson is re-opening.
Gamez & More, which started in Byron in 2012, made the move to Rochester in 2018.
“I listen to my customers and try to give them what they want,” Thompson said at the time. “And my customers have always said, ‘Chad, you’ve got to move to Rochester.’”
Thompson's retail journey started with buying and selling gaming items on eBay. The hobby eventually evolved into Gamez & More.
Win or lose, the store is a dream come true for him, and this move marks the start of a new round.
“I’ve always wanted to own my own business,” Thompson said in 2018.