A trio of six-plex apartment buildings were recently purchased for $850,000.
Lobb Field Apartments at 1503, 1509 and 1520 Fourth Ave. SE were purchased by Cottage Grove-based River City Equities.
The apartments, built in 1977, were sold by a Rochester firm called Lobb Field Apartments, LLC. Lobb Field purchased the apartments in 2018 for $900,000 from Edward Ivy.
Olmsted County estimated the total market value of the three buildings at $307,700, $33,400 and $338,100 or a total of $1.06 million for 2020.
The apartments are named after an early Rochester airport.
In 1928, Mayo Clinic opened Rochester Airport Co. to operate on Lobb Field. It was named for Albert J. Lobb, the airport director. Lobb Field closed in 1960, when the current Rochester International Airport launched.