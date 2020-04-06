Delays in opening a new business are always frustrating. However, sometimes delays can work in your favor.
That's particularly true when a pandemic mostly shuts down your industry.
"If we had opened on New Year's Eve as we planned, we would have been in a much tougher spot. We're fortunate that we've struggled so much this far," said Steve Patterson, co-owner of a proposed Rochester microbrewery to be called Prime Stein. "It might have been a disaster."
That said, Patterson and his partner, Brian Miller, are forging ahead with their plans to open what could be Med City's seventh brewery.
The duo leased the 4,200-square-foot building that once housed Shoot & Save Sports at 106 16th St. SW in June. Their plan is to launch a one-barrel brewing system with the goal of adding more as the business grows.
Since June, they've faced some unexpected obstacles, but they are still moving ahead with their plan to join Rochester's brewery crowd. Med City craft beer fans already have Kinney Creek, Forager, LTS, Grand Rounds, Little Thistle and the Thesis Beer Project on tap.
"It's hard to predict a timeline for something you've never done before. We're still committed to making this happen. We're very optimistic," he said. "Depending on what happens with COVID, I think opening in the fall is realistic."
Even if the COVID-19 crisis lasts so long that they can't make the 16th Street location work, Patterson said they will "pivot" and make it happen somewhere else.
However, the ex-Shoot & Save site is still likely to be the spot where the brewery will open. Their financing is now in place. Prime Stein is waiting on building permits, some of which were filed last week.
"Our spirit isn't broken at all ... I've no doubts about opening in Rochester," he said. "I know when things break loose, people will be there to support us."