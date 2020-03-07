It looks like the Med City could soon double its party footprint and fill an empty retail slot.
Party City, the national party supply store chain, has filed a building permit to revamp an empty storefront at 70 25th St. SE into one of its stores.
That's the spot last occupied by Dress Barn in the Broadway Commons shopping center anchored by Kohl's. Dress Barn closed in 2019, after selling clothing in that spot for 18 years.
The permit, filed this week, estimates the value of the construction project at $540,709 for a "fit out of existing space for Party City retail store."
Officials at the Rockaway, N.J.-based party retailer weren't able to confirm details about the project this week, so it's unknown if this will be a second Rochester location or if the 25th Street shop will be a new home for the current store.
Party City has operated a store at the TJ Maxx and More Plaza at 1300 Salem Road SW, since 2009. That shop reduced its footprint by 2,000-square-feet in 2019 to make way for the expansion of Pine Needles Quilt & Sew.
However the project plays out, it definitely means the party will heat up along South Broadway this spring.
Biz buzz
Rochester's former Shopko North complex at 3708 US 63 North sold for $2.6 million in early February.
The state just posted the anticipated sale this week on its real estate site.
The 90,000-square-foot building, near the CMX Chateau movie theater, was purchased by Tom Haley, co-owner of Haley Comfort Systems under the corporate name of TJNE Management LLC.
Haley announced his plans for the 90,000-square-foot building in February. Haley Comfort Systems will move all of its operations from Rochester and Plainview into the center spot of the building, which will be divided into three spaces.
A restaurant is expected to move into a 7,000-square-foot space with a large patio on the west side of the building. A 3,500-square-foot space on the east side of the center is slated for a commercial tenant, possibly a retailer.