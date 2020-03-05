Three well-known Rochester faces (and beards) are putting themselves on the razor's edge to raise money for the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Building on a fundraiser idea from Little Thistle Brewing's Taproom Manager Ben Ankeny, the first-ever "Brew Beard Bulls#it — Save It or Shave It" event launched this week with the goal of raising between $1,000 to $2,000 for NAMI.
Ankeny, who is known for his bushy black beard, recruited two whiskery Med City business owners — Abe Sauer of Old Abe's Old Abe Coffee Co. and Matt Holt of Sacred Heart Tattoo — to put their beards on the line to encourage donations.
The way it works is that donations for NAMI are being accepted at the Save It or Shave It page on GoFundMe.com.
If the tally hits $1,000, the crowd at Saturday's event at Little Thistle will be the able to chose one of the three to have their beards shorn off. If the grand total hits $2,000, all three will go under the razor. If the donations don't reach the $1,000 mark, all proceeds will still go to NAMI and some sort of shaving will still happen.
Sauer said his "last full shave was during the Bush administration," so this event could be somewhat life-changing for him, as well as the other volunteers. Losing the beard might be surprising for his family, he said.
"Well, my kids will probably freak and call 911 when I come in the house, so there’s that," he said. "But it’s win-win either way for me. I get to keep something so connected to my identity, or we raise a bunch of needed money for a good cause and I lose it."
Saturday's family-friendly event at Little Thistle, located at 2031 14th St. NW, will start at 2 p.m.